Hastings cinema listings, Friday to Thursday, September 20-26

What’s on in Hastings this week

ELECTRIC PALACE

CINEMA, HIGH STREET

electricpalacecinema.com

WOMAN AT WAR (12A): Fri & Sat 20.00. A quirky Icelandic comedy about a one-woman passionate environmental activist.

LA POINTE COURTE (PG): Sun 20.00. Celebrate Agnes Varda with her first film, which began the ‘nouvelle vague’ movement.

AMAZING GRACE (U): Thu 11.00, 20.00. A revelatory concert film of Aretha Franklin performing gospel songs in LA in 1972.

KINO-RYE, LION STREET, RYE

01797 226293, kinodigital.co.uk

Downton Abbey (PG): Fri, Tue, Wed, Thu 10.30, 13.00, 15.30, 18.00, 20.30. Sat, Sun, Mon 13.00, 15.30, 18.00, 20.30.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U): Sat, Sun 10.30.

NT Live – One Man, Two Guvnors (15): Thu 19.00. Featuring a Tony Award-winning performance from James Corden, this hilarious West End and Broadway hit returns to cinemas to mark National Theatre Live’s 10th birthday.

Ad Astra (12A): Fri 15.10, 20.45. Sat 15.10, 17.40. Sun 14.45, 20.15. Mon 15.15, 17.45. Tue 15.45, 20.15. Wed 10.20, 17.45, 20.15. Thu 12.45, 15.15.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18): Fri 17.40. Sat 20.10. Sun 17.15. Mon 20.10. Tue 12.45.

Mrs Lowry & Son (PG): Fri, Sat, Mon13.15. Sun. Wed 12.45. Tue 10.45, 18.15. Thu 10.45.

KINO-TEATR, ST LEONARDS

kino-teatr.co.uk

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (18): Sat 14.00.

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love: Sun 18.00, £10-£12. This documentary starts on the Greek island of Hydra in 1960 where Leonard Cohen, then an unknown fiction writer, and Marianne Ihlen, a single mother, became part of community of expat artists.

NTL Encore – One Man, Two Guvnors: Thu 19.00, £15-£16.

ODEON, QUEENS ROAD, HASTINGS

0333 014 4501

AD ASTRA (12A): Fri 15.00, 17.45, 20.30. Sat & Sun 12.15, 15.00, 17.45, 20.30. Mon 15.00, 17.45, 20.30. Tue 12.15, 15.00, 17.45, 20.30. Wed 15.00, 17.45, 20.30.

APOLLO 11 (U): Tue 12.00.

Autism Friendly - Dora & The Lost City Of Gold (PG): Sun 10.15.

Dora & The Lost City Of Gold (PG): Sat & Sun 10.10.

Downton Abbey (PG): Fri 13.30, 14.45, 16.30, 17.30, 20.15. Sat & Sun 12.00, 13.30, 14.45, 16.30, 17.30, 20.15. Mon 13.30, 14.45, 16.30, 17.30, 20.15. Tue 12.30, 13.30, 14.45, 16.30, 17.30, 20.15. Wed 13.30, 14.45, 16.30, 17.30, 20.15.

Hustlers (15): Fri-Wed 18.00.

It Chapter Two (15): Fri-Wed 19.20.

Rambo Last Blood (18): Fri-Wed 20.45.

The Lion King (PG): Fri 15.15. Sat 10.30, 12.30, 15.15. Sun 12.30, 15.15. Mon-Wed 15.15.

Toy Story 4 (U): Sat & Sun 09.45.

