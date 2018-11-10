Hastings and Rother charity deck’s the hall for Christmas Fair

Local charity, The Sara Lee Trust will be holding their annual Christmas Fair at St John the Evangelist Church, Pevensey Road, St Leonards on Sea, next Saturday (November 17), 10-1pm.

The free event promises to be full of festive fun for all the family.

The Sara Lee Trust Christmas Fair 2017 SUS-180611-102338001

There’s the opportunity to buy Christmas gifts, enjoy homemade refreshments and children can meet Father Christmas.

There will be a variety of stalls, including hand-crafted gifts, decorations, candles, jewellery, beauty products, tombola, festive food and drink.

The Rye Ukulele Experiment will perform a range of foot stomping music.

Tickets will also be available for the charity’s Grand Christmas Raffle, which features a range of fantastic prizes, including a festive hamper worth over £150, a cash prize of £100, lunch for two at The Curlew Restaurant and much more.

Nikki Hawes, fundraising and marketing officer for the Sara Lee Trust says the event is suitable for all ages, and everyone will receive a warm welcome: “Our Christmas Fair is always a lot of fun and a great way to get into the festive spirit,” she said.

“We’d love as many people as possible to come along and support our work.”

Entry to the Fair is free.

Funds raised on the day will help the Sara Lee Trust to provide specialist counselling, complementary therapies and creative therapies to people in Hastings and Rother affected by cancer and other life threatening illnesses; with support for their families and carers.

For more information, visit the website at: www.saraleetrust.org

