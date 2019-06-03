Glastonbury contest winner Marie White set to play Little Gate Farm festival

A variety of talented musicians are heading to Little Gate Farm near Rye this weekend.

The Little Gate Big Festival takes place from Friday to Sunday, June 7-9.

Little Gate Big Festival

“The event began as a small fund-raiser for the Little Gate charity,” said Claire Cordell from Little Gate Farm. “It just has a such a feel-good vibe and is really popular with families, so it has been steadily growing – but is still very much a small, friendly, family weekend.”

A highlight of this year’s programme is Hastings singer-songwriter Marie White, winner of Glastonbury Festival’s 2019 Emerging Talent Competition.

The Marie White Band will perform on Sunday, June 9.

Marie is just one of many new and established artists at the event. The programme also features learning disabled and non-learning disabled acts.

The Friday line-up so far is: Cherry and the Sirens, Penny Pepper, Delta 7 and The Midnight Playground (Illuminated Hula Hoops).

The Saturday performers are: Mighty Sounds, Fuzzbomb Flashband, Earl Grey Band, The Daniel Wakeford Experience, The Colleens, Hastings CCE, Open Door Drummers, Eggtooth: Incubate Musicians, Iceni Belly Dance, Community Groups, Matt Cordell, Boathouse Theatre, UK Africa Acrobats, Bexhill Youth Street Theatre and Inside Out Theatre Company.

The Sunday line-up is: The Happy Maureens, The Marie White Band, Little Gate Farm Young Musicians, Rock Solid, Bambolina and Aretha Dance.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy storytelling, street theatre and other activities like den building and water pistol battles. There will be a bar, food, crafts and camping.

Adult weekend tickets cost £35. A family weekend camping ticket ( two adults, two over 10s and two under 10s) is £85.

Little Gate Farm is a charity that supports people with learning disabilities and autism into paid employment.

People can win a pair of adult weekend camping tickets by answering the following question: on which day is Marie White Band playing at Little Gate Big Festival?

Just email your answer to this question to office@18hours.org.uk.

Find out more at www.littlegatebigfestival.co.uk.