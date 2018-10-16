Girlguiding appeals for volunteers to inspire girls and young women

Girlguiding Hastings are appealing for volunteers to join them to inspire and empower the next generation of girls and young women across the local area.

As the leading charity for girls and young women, Girlguiding offers girls a space to build their confidence, have adventures, develop their skills and have fun. Earlier this year the charity unveiled a revamped programme of activities and badges which it says brings everything up to date to create a unique and extensive choice of activities, reflecting the diversity of girls and modern life in the 21st century.

New badges include Entrepreneur, Inventing, Navigator, Craftivism and Self-care.

Groups have recently been trying out some new science themed activities, learning how to kayak, and visiting Wembley arena for girl-only concert, Big Gig.

Beth Willard, Girlguiding Hastings joint Division Commissioner says there are currently just over one thousand girls across East Sussex who are missing out on opportunities for adventure and trying out new activities with their friends because there aren’t enough volunteers to run Girlguiding groups. “We want to give more girls and young women the chance to join Rainbows, Brownies, Guides or Rangers,” she said. “But for this to happen we need more people to volunteer. The most important thing is just to be yourself. No matter what skills, interests or experience you have we can find a role for you, and you can give whatever time you’re able to, all you need is enthusiasm and a willingness to laugh and have fun.”

Girlguiding recently launched #InspireGirls, a multi-channel campaign featuring films on social media and starring members from the charity. Anyone can get involved in guiding, whether or not they’ve previously been a member, and with a variety of voluntary roles to choose from, people can give the time that suits them. Amanda Medler, Girlguiding Chief Guide, said: “The campaign really captures the spirit of fun and friendship at the heart of Girlguiding.”

For more information about how to get involved with Girlguiding, visit www.girlguiding.org.uk