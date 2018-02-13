Getting out and about in National Trust places

There are still plenty of activities at National Trust venues this half-term for kids to get messy, muddy and back in touch with nature.

The National Trust offers a variety of extraordinary experiences throughout every season and winter is no exception. For instance find out about the lives led by women in Bodiam Castle’s past. From the daily grind of the laundry maid to the pressures of being the Lady of the castle, life could be tough. Follow the trail and match the right name to the roles of the women. It runs until February 18, 11-4pm, £2.50 per trail, normal admission applies. Suitable for 5 - 11 year olds.

Or you can pick up a trail at Batemans, in Burwash, and find pictures of the Kipling children’s toys dotted around the garden. Learn about what made these toys so special in the fairytale landscape. Then complete your visit by spotting the actual toys in the house. Trail runs February 18, 10-3pm. £2.50 per trail, normal admission applies