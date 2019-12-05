Get your tickets for Shrek The Musical in Bexhill

Bexhill Light Operatic and Dramatic Society (BLODS) is producing a monstrously entertaining show next year – Shrek The Musical.

The colourful family production will be at Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion from August 26-28.

Spokesman Kitson Wellard said: “The society is really hoping to bring in a large crowd. The ticket sales are what pays for the society to put the shows on and in recent years the cost of production has gone up. BLODS is a registered charity and non-profit organisation. It has to be said now that funds are running low.

“The society is a place where we accept performers of all abilities to get involved on and off stage. We love putting on shows for the people of Bexhill and surrounding areas and we think we have come up with ticket deal that is ‘wallet friendly’. We would love for people to take advantage of this amazing ticket offer to see Shrek The Musical.

“This production will be of an extremely high standard, using professional theatre staging, lighting and sound. We have got a live orchestra and a cast of more than 40. We have got high quality, lookalike costumes from the film and actors from the local community, who will be extremely well rehearsed, vocally trained by our professional MD.”

BLODS is offering a discount during December. A family of two adults and two children is just £40. Tickets are on sale now. The normal price is £17.50 for adults and £9 for children.

Visit www.dlwp.com.

