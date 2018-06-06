Garden party in Crowhurst will be perfect Sunday treat

Enjoy the bliss of the countryside as well as a fun afternoon in Crowhurst packed full of goodies.

The Rotary Club of St Leonards is holding a garden party on Sunday June 10 from 1pm until 5pm at the Oast Farm House, in Catsfield Road.

Admission costs £12 per adult with children under 12 free, and this will include a slap-up afternoon tea.

Apart from the delicious eats available, there will be all manner of stuff to do - children will be all over the bouncy castle, face painting and games, and there will also be a traditional jazz band and other entertainment. The event will sponsor local charities such as St Michael’s Hospice and East Sussex Dementia.