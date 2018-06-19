Fun for kids with Battle’s Big Weekend disco night

Battle’s Big Weekend’s first event is one for all ages to enjoy - a family disco on Battle Recreation Ground on Friday June 22 from 7pm.
With free entry, this evening is packed full of entertainment for kids. Hosted by Alfie Hart (Rascals Children’s Entertainment - East Sussex) and backed up by Fran Simpson (Wriggles and Giggles Events) your little ones will be drawn into a world of party games, face painting, balloons and music.
Held inside a large marquee complete with a licensed fully stocked bar, barbecue and glo-sticks, this is one for all ages to enjoy - as is the fun dog show next day with registration from 11am, and entry of £1.50 for each class, such as Best Veteran and Waggiest Tail.