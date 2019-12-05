Full house for London Mozart Players at Hastings’ Opus Theatre

The London Mozart Players’ new residency at the Opus Theatre got off to a flying start with a full house on Saturday, November 30.

The concert was a natural showcase for pianist and BBC Young Musician winner (2018) Lauren Zhang, as well as the gifted Sussex flautist Daisy Noton.

Daisy Noton with the London Mozart Players

Daisy was the soloist in Mozart’s Flute Concerto No1 and received enthusiastic applause from the audience.

As artists-in-residence, the LMP aims to deliver an exciting programme of concerts and outreach work throughout 2019 and 2020. Building on the orchestra’s work in Upper Norwood, London SE19, where it is firmly embedded in the local community, the LMP aims to develop a similar relationship with the people of Hastings, creating new audiences for classical music and inspiring young people. The season will include school concerts, side-by-side performances with Hastings’ young musicians, visits to nursery schools, children’s events in libraries and concerts at the Opus, culminating in a community performance of the multi-faith oratorio written by Sussex composer Polo Piatti.

The residency is supported by the Arts Council Great Britain, the Magdalen and Lasher Educational Foundation, Foyle Foundation, the Isabel Blackman Foundation and the Hastings Arts and Culture Scheme.

Find out more at www.londonmozartplayers.com/hastings.

