Frightfully good fun for scaredy cats

Scaredy cats are invited to have a frightfully good time at Bluebell Ridge Cat Rehoming Centre on Sunday, October 28, 11-2pm.

Myra Grove, Centre Manager for Bluebell Ridge says rain or shine, the centre will have spooky games, magical competitions and freaky refreshments. “And of course, no trip to the centre would be complete without meeting the beautiful and affectionate black cats, who are hoping to find a loving home,” she said.

“To raise awareness and celebrate Black Cat Awareness Month, we’re putting on a special Halloween/Black Cat event to highlight these wonderful felines.

“Our black cats are often overlooked by would-be adopters and remain at our centre much longer than the other cats in our care and we want that to change!”

The Halloween Fun Day will be at the Bluebell Ridge Centre, Chowns Hill, The Ridge, Hastings.

Entry is free but donations are welcomed, with all funds raised on the day going towards helping and caring for local cats in need.

Bluebell Ridge is owned and operated by the Sussex East and Hastings Branch of the RSPCA, but is a separate charity within the national body and entirely self-funded. Each year the Branch has to raise more than £150,000 to keep the centre open and relies on the generosity of local individuals, businesses and groups.

Visit: www.bluebellridge.org.uk

