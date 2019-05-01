Free street theatre in Bexhill delights crowd

The Streets of Bexhill free street theatre festival delighted crowds despite bracing temperatures at Devonshire Square last Saturday (April 27).

Organised by 18 Hours Events and Education the festival delivered its promised stunts, stilts and a mermaid.

Mandy Curtis, 18 Hours says there were some spectacular highlights. “Dick Danger had the crowd in stitches with teetering acrobatics on a 20ft pole before diving head first into a bucket,” she said.

“The ever-popular Circo Rum BaBa brought bonkers marine biologist Marina Mudflat with her unpredictable giant seal, a huge hit with children.

“Visitors enjoyed posing for photos with ShowGlobe’s graceful mermaid, blowing bubbles from her magical Sea Sphere kingdom, and Pirate Stiltwalker Dolly Delicious.

“Local talent was on display from Stix drummers as well as slapstick street theatre from Inside Out Theatre Company. Inside Out are mentoring young people at Glyne Gap Faculty, along with Battle and Langton School, in street theatre skills. Look out for these young performers at the next Streets of Bexhill (May 25) and the second Streets of Battle (June 1).

“The next event in the ‘Streets of’ calendar is Streets of Battle this Saturday (May 4, 12noon-4pm).

“Discover more antics from Circo Rum BaBa on the Abbey Green, plus a giant dodo, a magical butterfly, hula hooping stunts and a steel band.”

For more information, look out for the blue and yellow Streets of Bexhill / Streets of Battle leaflets or visit the Streets of Battle Facebook page: facebook.com/battlestreetarts.