Free Lego brick Make And Take workshops at Hastings Priory Meadow

Free Lego workshops have been taking place in Priory Meadow Shopping Centre during February half term hols.

There are sessions still today, Friday February 22, between 11-3pm.

Families can stop by the fun-filled Lego brick building workshops, located inside the shopping centre outside Marks and Spencer, Priory Meadow. Children will be provided with a set of instructions for either a tiger or a unicorn, and build their Lego brick animal which they can take home.

No booking is required, simply turn up, but places are taken on a first come, first served basis and subject to availability.