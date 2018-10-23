Free drop-in workshops in St Leonards for children and families

Free drop-in art workshops for children and families are being offered at The SPACE, St Johns Road, St Leonards on Sea, this Saturday (October 27), 1-3pm.

The workshops will be inspired by the current project on site entitled ‘Identity’- a collaboration between artists from Hastings and Dordrecht, twin towns since 1982.

Identity includes art work by pupils at Ark Castledown Primary Academy, Hastings created in a workshop led by artists Yvo van der Vat and Ibrahim R.Ineke.

The workshops will be led by one of Identity’s participating artists.

Come along to paint, draw, make and transform objects and explore The SPACE. All materials provided.

Identity is supported by The National Lottery through Arts Council England’s Project Grants, Hastings Borough Council and The Lions Club of Hastings.

