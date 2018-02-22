Foodie fun for families with market stall goodies

A popular and exotic market offering artisan-produced foods and craft products from around the globe will be returning to Rye this month.

Flavours of the World will spend two days on Strand Quay as part of the town’s annual Rye Bay Scallop Week.

The market came to Rye for the first time in August last year, spending just one day on Strand Quay. Organisers have doubled the duration of their stay this time around, and will set up on Saturday and Sunday (February 24 and 25).

Residents and visitors will have the opportunity to taste and buy all sorts of exotic foodstuffs including Italian sweets and biscuits and delicate nougats; unusual cheeses not easily found in the UK which reflect the cultural and culinary traditions of rural France, and a stall which sells cured meats and scrumptious rustic saucisson sourced from every corner of Europe.

There are also specialist stalls offering an unrivalled choice of ground coffee and mustards.