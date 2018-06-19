Fishy delight on The Stade with festival this weekend

Midsummer Fish Festival 2018 takes place on Saturday June 23 and Sunday June 21 from 11-6pm in the Stade Open Space, Old Town.

The event is a celebration of local seasonal fish, food and drink producers, with great live music from the likes of Los Twangueros the Martin Blackman Band, and The Hay Stingers. Children can be entertained in the Stade Hall where there will be craft activities of a fishy nature, as well as free face painting. Wristbands for the whole weekend cost just £1 in advance from the Hastings Tourist Information Centre, or £2 on the gate. Under 18s go free.