Festive fun for all at Christmas Fair in Hastings Old Town

Hastings Old Town Parish Christmas Fair will be held at St Clements church, High Street, this Saturday (November 17) 10-2pm.

The event, which is being held to raise funds for church repairs, promises to be a fun event for all ages.

Stalls will offer a variety of items for sale including presents, Christmas produce, and decorations.

There will be children’s games and raffles with great prizes

Teas, coffees and mince pies will be available to buy between 10.30-11.30am.

Light lunches will be served between 12noon-1.30pm.

One of the organisers of the event said: “Come and buy your presents and have some festive fun in this wonderful medieval church in Hastings Old Town.

“All the money raised will go into the church funds. Its an old church and needs a lot of work.”