Fast-rising OTB Band bring ’60s hits to car show

East Sussex’s OTB Band have had a sizzling summer.

A spokesperson said: “Four of the musicians live within 100 yards of each other in Old Town, Eastbourne, but their music has taken them to some major music events in the past few weeks.

“They have played the Beach Life Festival and Bike Nites in Eastbourne. They went down a storm at Bexhill’s ’60s Revolution event and an August Bank Holiday appearance at Bexhill’s Classic and Custom Car Show awaits (August 26).”

The fast-rising band were also at the Nearly on the Beach music festival in Hastings on Saturday, August 3.

“We started out having jam sessions in Old Town,” said drummer Bob Edwards. “But things have really taken off this year. We love playing for live audiences. If they have a good time, we have a good time. It’s as simple as that.”

The band features Chris Downton (formerly of The Mobiles) and Kelvin Message on guitars, Mike Williams on bass, Bob Edwards on drums, with Dave Henton and Tony Norman on vocals.

OTB specialise in covering hit tracks from the 1960s and they write their own songs as well.

Mike Williams said: “It has been a good summer. Saturday’s Nearly on the Beach gig will be a big one for us.

“To be honest we’re a bit nervous, but the band’s playing really well right now, so I think we’ll be up to the test.”

Visit www.theotbband.com to find out more about the band and their music.

