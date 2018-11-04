Fancy a new challenge in 2019? Take the Sahara Desert Trek and raise funds St Michael’s hospice, St Leonards on Sea

There’s an opportunity to take on the challenge of a lifetime next year by trekking the Sahara desert while raising funds for St Michael’s hospice.

The six day trip commences on Thursday, November 7 and ends on Tuesday, 12 November, 2019.

The trip, which includes travel, offers the opportunity to experience a four day trek in the Sahara desert.

A spokesperson for the hospice said: “Achieve something amazing in 2019 and join us for the Challenge of a Lifetime at our Sahara Desert Trek.

2With mighty sand dunes, scorching temperatures and vast and beautiful wilderness, make 2019 one to remember! “

For more information call Felicity on 01424 457959, email fundraising@stmichaelshospice.com or visit the website at: http://stmichaelshospice.com/events/sahara-trek

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer Series paper by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet.

To save money on your Observer Series paper simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)