Fairport Convention’s Chris Leslie performs in Bexhill

Chris Leslie of Fairport Convention will be performing at St Barnabas Church, Bexhill, on September 7 as part of the Bexhill Festival of the Sea.

Chris joined Fairport Convention in 1996 and has been the songwriter and multi-instrumentalist in the band since then.

He is bringing his solo show to Bexhill for an intimate evening of fiddle music and stories in song, all delivered with warmth and style. The concert will also feature Native American Flute and the Norwegian Hardanger Fiddle. Chris will be joined by Blakeley & Son for the finale.

Tickets £12 from www.bfos2019.eventbrite.com or £15 on the door.

