Enjoy spooky fun at pumpkin hunt

Witches, wizards and all ghoulish creatures are invited to a spooktacular charity family event in Hastings Old Town during the October half term.

The Halloween Pumpkin Hunt, organised by Demelza Hospice Care for Children takes place on Friday, October 26.

There will be four hunts setting off from Butlers Gap, George Street at 1pm, 1.45pm, 2.30pm and 3.15pm.

Pumpkins will be displayed with various retailers and at local landmarks. Children will be required to hunt for pumpkins around the town while picking up treats from shops and businesses along the way.

Youngsters taking part are encouraged to wear fancy dress with lots of witch, wizard, bat, cat and monsters costumes expected. The best Halloween costume in each location will win a prize. The winners will be judged against winners from other towns taking part in similar hunts for the chance of winning a Merlin family pass - kindly donated by one of Demelza’s corporate partners Active International. The whole family will be invited along for some frightfully good fun.

The Halloween Pumpkin Hunt takes approximately one hour to complete and is open to children aged 3-11. Those taking part will be given their own Pumpkin Passport to get stamped and will be given treats at stops along the route.

Tamsyn Clark, Demelza’s Director of Fundraising and Marketing, says the event is fun for all. “The Halloween Pumpkin Hunt has taken place in Chislehurst for the past four years and has been a great success, so we wanted to introduce this to new locations across the South East,” she said.

“This is a lovely family event - which we promise will not be scary at all! It will be lots of family fun.

“This is a safe way to take your children trick or treating, with less tricks and more treats. Plus the event will raise much needed funds for Demelza.”

The Halloween Pumpkin Hunt costs £5 per child and grown-ups can go along for free. Families are urged to book their places now to avoid disappointment.

Money raised from the Pumpkin Hunt will go to Demelza Hospice Care for Children, a charity which provides specialist care and emotional support for children with terminal conditions and their loved ones, so they can enjoy their time together as a family, for as long as they have. Each event is being sponsored and supported by local businesses.

The headline sponsor of the Hastings event is Specsavers Hastings and Bexhill. It is also supported by Koenders Wealth Management Limited.

For more information visit: https://www.demelza.org.uk/support-us/challenges-and-events/detail/halloween-pumpkin-hunt-hastings