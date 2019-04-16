Enjoy sheer ingenuity and spectacle at Brede village

Families are welcomed this Bank Holiday Monday to Brede Steam Pumping Engines Heritage Site based at Southern Water’s Brede Water Supply Works.

Visitors can look over the giant Tangye Pumping Engine and Worthington Simpson Engine together with an ever expanding collection of other pumps and related equipment from the water industry since 1889. Additionally there is a nuclear bunker – a relic of the Cold War period – from the late 1980s open to view.The Tangye Tea Bar will be serving light refreshments and delicious homemade cakes. The attraction is open from 10-4pm on the first Saturday of every month plus Bank Holiday Mondays. Free guided tours and parking are available.

