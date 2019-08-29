Eddie Izzard, Kathryn Williams and Keane head to Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion

The uniquely surreal comedian Eddie Izzard is just one of the colourful acts coming to the De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, this September.

He presents his fantastical Wunderbar show on Sunday, September 15 (8pm, £30-£45).

A spokesperson said: “Five years after his last comedy tour, Force Majeure, made comedy history having played 45 countries including all 50 US States and in four languages (making it the most extensive comedy show ever), Eddie is back to his roots with an all-new show that expands on his own very unique, totally surreal view of life, love, history and his theory of the universe.”

The gig is presented by Mick Perrin Worldwide Ltd and may contain strong and imaginative language.

Visit www.dlwp.com or call 01424 229111 to purchase tickets or find out more about what else is on.

Music’s Not Dead have announced that folk singer-songwriter Kathryn Williams is set to perform at De La Warr Pavilion on Sunday, September 8 (5pm).

This will be a very special ‘instore’ appearance to celebrate the release of Anthology, a career-spanning boxset that features unheard tracks and demos from recording sessions across all of her albums.

The gig is suitable for all ages but under 14s must be accompanied by an adult. Latecomers will be admitted throughout the event.

Music’s Not Dead also present Keane at the venue on Friday, September 20.

The Battle rock musicians are launching their new album, Cause and Effect, with a special ‘instore’ show, performing the whole record in full in the DLWP auditorium.

Doors open at 6pm, the Auditorium opens at 7pm and Keane start playing at 8pm.

Tickets are on sale now (max. four per person). Ticket bundles include: ticket, CD, tape £23.50 (includes £7.50 instore ticket); ticket, LP (pink), tape £35.50 (includes £7.50 instore ticket); ticket, CD £18.50 (includes £7.50 instore ticket); ticket, deluxe CD £21.50 (includes £7.50 instore ticket); ticket, LP (pink) £30.50 (includes £7.50 instore ticket); ticket, LP (standard) £30.50 (includes £7.50 instore ticket); ticket only (seated) £14.50.

A spokesperson said: “We strongly recommend that you buy these tickets online.

“We cannot guarantee a ticket if you telephone the box office or if you come in person. The albums, tapes and CDs can be picked up after the performance at designated collection points, which will be signposted on the night. You must retain your entire ticket (including the stub) until after the performance so this can be presented to collect your album.”

David Beckham and Robbie Williams lookalikes at Seaford football tournament.

Click here to read more.

Four things to do in Eastbourne. Click here to read more.

Four things to do in Hastings. Click here to read more.

Four things to do in East Sussex. Click here to read more.