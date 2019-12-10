Eddie Izzard at Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion: a reading of Great Expectations

Eddie Izzard is bringing his work-in-progress performance of Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations to Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion.

Expectation of Great Expectations starts at 7pm on Sunday, December 29, and tickets are £20, £26 and £30. Call 01424 229111 or visit www.dlwp.com.

All profits from ticket sales will go to the De La Warr Pavilion Charitable Trust.

Acting was Eddie’s first love and the comedian now follows in Dickens’ footsteps with a reading/performance of the novelist’s classic story.

The show is suitable for ages 12 and up. Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult.

