Duncan James is Aladdin in this year’s White Rock Theatre panto

White Rock Theatre have announced that Blue star Duncan James will embark on a magic carpet ride into Old Peking for this year’s spectacular annual pantomime, Aladdin, from Friday, December 13.

Singer-songwriter, television presenter, actor and all-round entertainer Duncan will star in the title role.

Best-known as a member of the band Blue, Duncan and his bandmates released five studio albums and 16 singles, collaborated with artists including Stevie Wonder and Elton John and represented the UK in the 2011 Eurovision Song Contest.

Duncan has appeared in the West End in Chicago and Legally Blonde, and has appeared on numerous television programmes, including Soapstar Superstar and Dancing on Ice where he made it to the final.

In 2015 Duncan starred as Tick in Pricilla Queen of the Desert the Musical at various theatres across the UK and began filming his role of policeman Ryan Knight in Hollyoaks. His recurring role saw him nominated at the 2017 National Television Awards for Best Soap Newcomer.

Duncan made his pantomime debut in 2014 playing the title role in Jack and the Beanstalk at the Birmingham Hippodrome, as Aladdin at Mayflower Theatre in Southampton and starred as Prince Charming in Cinderella at the Liverpool Empire in 2017.

He is currently starring as Dr Frank ’n’ Furter on the hit UK tour of the cult musical classic The Rocky Horror Show.

The executive producer of Aladdin Daryl Back said: “I am thrilled to have Duncan headlining this year’s Hastings pantomime. He is a first-rate pantomime performer of the very highest calibre and perfect for panto.

“With his fantastic vocals, brilliant comic timing and stage presence the White Rock Theatre will be the place to be this festive season.”

Gavin Shuman, theatre director at White Rock, Hastings, said: “The White Rock Theatre couldn’t be happier to announce Duncan James as their Aladdin for this panto season.

“There’s no way anyone could be ‘Blue’ about the star casting of Aladdin this Christmas.

“With Duncan’s popularity, pop star charm and wealth of singing and acting experience, the pantomime-goers of East Sussex are sure to ‘All Rise’ and run to the box office for a fantastic family pantomime experience!”

With tickets flying out of the Box Office, audiences shouldn’t leave it any longer to book their tickets for this year’s must-see production packed full of audience participation, laughter, music, a wish-granting genie and plenty of panto magic.

Aladdin will be at White Rock Theatre, Hastings, from Friday, December 13, to Sunday, December 29. Tickets are on sale now via whiterocktheatre.org.uk. People can also call the ticket office on 01424 462288 or purchase tickets in person at the venue.