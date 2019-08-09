Dub master Mad Professor heads to Hastings

A night of dub experimentation with ‘the UK’s finest Dub Master’ is coming to Hastings’ White Rock Theatre this month.

One Love Festival Presents Mad Professor, plus support, at the venue on Saturday, August 24 (9pm).

Earl Gateshead

Early bird tickets cost £10 with general tickets for sale at £15 each.

A White Rock Theatre spokesperson said: “Mad Professor is a renowned British national dub music producer and engineer known for his original productions and remix work.

“He is considered one of the leading producers of dub music’s second generation and was instrumental in transitioning dub into the digital age.

Mad Professor

“He has collaborated with reggae artists such as Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry, Sly and Robbie, Pato Banton, Jah Shaka and Horace Andy, as well as artists outside the realm of traditional reggae and dub, such as Sade, Massive Attack, The Orb, Gaudi, the Brazilian DJ Marcelinho da lua, Grace Jones, and Perry Farrel.

“He’s making a south coast appearance at White Rock Theatre’s Sussex Studio with support from Roots Daughters, Sister Aisha and Sandra Cross, support from Earl Gateshead, One Love Festival’s Dan Wiltshire and the Sussex big sound legends Mighty Sounds.”

Sister Aisha

