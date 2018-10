Crowhurst and District Horticultural Society will be

holding their autumn Jumble

Sale at Crowhurst Village Hall, this Saturday (October 27), 9.30am. Admission 50p. Refreshments available.

Donations of jumble gratefully received at the hall on the day of the sale between 8-9am or call Alan to arrange collection on 07870525441. No furniture please. Funds raised support the society’s three annual flower shows. www.crowhursthorticultural.org.uk