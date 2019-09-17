Dom Joly talks about his adventures in the danger zone at White Rock Theatre

The award-winning comedian Dom Joly is bringing his brand new tour to White Rock Theatre, Hastings.

Dom Joly’s Holiday Snaps: Travel and Comedy In The Danger Zone will be at the venue on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Tickets go on sale this Friday from 01424 462288 or whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

This is Dom Joly’s first tour in eight years.

A spokesperson said: “Dom Joly is best known as the creator of Trigger Happy TV and series that changed the face to out there comedy in the 2000s. And now the writer and broadcaster is undertaking his first UK tour since 2011, giving fans a rare opportunity to see him live.

“Dom will be talking about his exploits as a serial globe-trotter and seeker of dangerous travel spots. From North Korea though the Congo and Syria to Chernobyl, he’s visited some of the most unusual places on the planet. Joly famously attended school with Osama Bin Laden and armed with a trusty Powerpoint, fans can expect his holiday snaps to provide comedy and a sense of danger. The best-selling author will meet fans after the show to sign copies of his latest book, The Hezbollah Hiking Club.

“As you can see, the comedian is providing his very particular brand of touch in cheek comedy that fans have come to expect from the television comics hit shows Trigger Happy TV, World Shout Your Mouth and Fool Britannia.

“The 2020 tour announcement is also joined by the welcome news of a new book, The Hezbollah Hiking Club and even rumours of a new television series with the BBC in the New Year.

“The 49 date UK tour takes in cities and towns all over the country including Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool, London, Exeter, and Bristol before arriving at Hastings White Rock.”

Tickets are on sale early to White Rock Friend members on Thursday, September 19.

Interview: Acclaimed singer-songwriter Amanda Palmer brings her breathtaking new album to East Sussex. Click here to find out more.

The Drifters head to Hastings with all their classic hits. Click here to find out more.

Boyzone and Westlife stars join forces for a huge show at White Rock Theatre. Click here to find out more.

Keane set to perform new album in Bexhill. Click here to find out more.