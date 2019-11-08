Console Corner: Overwatch Nintendo Switch review

Overwatch Switches things up.

The Nintendo Switch is already one of the best video game consoles of all time, so it deserves one of the best games of all time too and now it has Overwatch.

Overwatch has been taking over the world on PS4, XBox One and PC for the last three years in true Blizzard style.

It’s cutesy - and somewhat simplistic but no less brilliant - graphics have always made it an obvious candidate to port to the Switch but many had reservations over how it would hold up.

Titled Overwatch: Legendary Edition, there was great excitement when it was announced via Nintendo Direct just two months ago.

Developed by Iron Galaxy, the Switch version includes support for the console’s gyroscopic controls for some actions including looking and aiming.

You can also control things like Junkrat’s Rip-tire, Wrecking Ball when in the ball form and so on.

At first it feels odd but after a few minutes becomes quite intuitive. If it isn’t for you, though, you can always just turn it off in the settings - but where’s the fun in that?

The Switch port has all heroes, maps, and game modes but sensibly access to the current Competition season is closed at the moment to allow gamers to get up to speed with the console’s controls before entering ranked play.

A frustration for experienced Overwatch players who take to the Switch almost immediately like me but an understandable decision for the general audience.

I had my doubts over how Overwatch would handle on the Switch.

In handheld mode I really urge you to stick with and master the gyro controls. It very much adds a completely new and almost VR-style dimension to play. Controls in handheld are tricky due to the position of the thumbsticks.

And that will be a game-changer for some.

But if playing on the big screen is your preference then get yourself a pro pad and the enjoyment levels are just as satisfying as the other console versions.

Some slow-down can prove frustrating but it is rarely persistent and never anywhere near annoying enough to make you ditch a session.

Long-term Overwatch is probably best played on the PS4, XB1 or PC. But it is a must-have game for any Switch owner as it means you can bring this gaming giant with you wherever you go.