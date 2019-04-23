Compelling and emotional storytelling in Shadowlands at The Stables Theatre in Hastings

Next up at The Stables is the powerfully emotional Shadowlands with performances from May 3-11.

Written by William Nicholson, Shadowlands is a moving account of writer C.S Lewis’s life, love and loss.

Lewis is perhaps best known for his successful series of Narnia books, but he was also a member of The Inklings, a group of literary enthusiasts, along with J R R Tolkein, Neville Coghill amongst others, which encouraged the writing of fantasy. Living an academic bachelor life Lewis was 56 when he got married for the first time to an American poet, Joy Davidman, 17 years his junior who had two sons from a previous marriage. Tragically four years later she died of cancer, and Lewis’s philosophical approach to suffering, pain and his religious beliefs were seriously challenged. Performances 7.30pm apart from 2.30pm matinee on May 5. Tickets cost £13.50 with concessions £10.50.

