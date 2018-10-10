Church hosts special event to remember the fallen

Christchurch Methodist Church, Springfield Road, Bexhill will hold a social afternoon of songs, poems and letters entitled ‘We Remember Them’ in the church hall on Saturday, November 10, admission free.

The afternoon concludes with World War 1 refreshments such as trench cake! The congregation have been busy making poppies to commemorate the 473 servicemen from Bexhill lost in the two world wars and since. The poppies have been knitted, made of felt, recycled bottles and clay and will be displayed (their version of the Sea of Poppies at the Tower of London in 2014) outside the church on the corner of Springfield Road and Holliers Hill in time for Remembrance Sunday, November 11. The social afternoon coincides with the display and commemorates the 100th anniversary of the ending of the First World War.