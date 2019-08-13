Chitty Chitty Bang Bang flies into Hastings

The White Rock Theatre Summer Youth Project brings the hit family musical Chitty Chitty Bang Bang to Hastings this week.

The magical adventure will be at White Rock Theatre from Thursday to Saturday, August 15-17.

Young performers in rehearsals for Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Performances start at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

The stage show is based on the classic 1968 movie version of Ian Fleming’s children’s book.

It’s a family-friendly tale that follows eccentric inventor Caractacus Potts, his girlfriend (Truly Scrumptious), his kids and their amazing flying car as they try to outwit the wicked Baron Bomburst.

The production features a variety of wonderful songs such as ‘Toot Sweets’, ‘Me ‘Ol Bam-Boo’, ‘Hushabye Mountain’ and, of course, ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’.

A Summer Youth Project spokesperson said: “Our annual Summer Youth Project began in 2003 and has become a highlight of the theatre’s Youth and Community Programme. It has evolved over the years, getting bigger and brighter, and more than 1,900 youngsters have taken part since the start. This year our production is everyone’s family favourite – Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, complete with a flying car!”

“The Project offers participants a crucial artistic outlet during summer holidays, as well as the unique experience of working in a professional theatre. The two-week long experience culminates in four performances of a full-scale musical on our main stage, under the direction of a highly-skilled and professional team. For the third year running our director is Hastings panto legend and esteemed actor Ben Watson.

“The Project is self-funded and not-for-profit. The ethos behind it has always been to provide the best possible training and experience, at the lowest possible cost to our participants. It is a wonderful opportunity to explore all aspects of Performing Arts, and provides a good foundation for those wishing to pursue a career in this field. Several of our previous participants have gone on to gain scholarships with prominent theatrical schools, and many have achieved successful careers in all aspects of creative industries.”

For example, Toby Mocrei, the Youth Project’s ‘Oliver’ from 2017, is now touring the UK as Bruce in Matilda.

“We can’t wait to see the delight as audiences get to see Chitty fly,” said theatre director Gavin Shuman. “With Grease setting a new box office record for our Summer Youth Theatre last year, we expect Chitty to be a ‘truly scrumptious’ success this summer.”

Call the box office on 01424 462288 or purchase tickets online.

