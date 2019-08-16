Chitty Chitty Bang Bang: a high-flying musical in Hastings

More than 100 talented children from Sussex are taking to the stage in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at Hastings White Rock Theatre this weekend.

The high-flying family musical is at the venue until Saturday, August 17, and had a fantastic opening night on Thursday.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Picture by Peter Mould

A spokesperson said: “Directed by Hastings Panto comic genius Ben Watson and produced by the White Rock Theatre Summer Youth Project producer Jo Stead-Burgess, the opening night ended with a standing ovation with the several hundred strong audience cheering long after the curtain fell.

“The worst kept secret is out too: Chitty really flies! All the classic scenes are there as well: ‘Me ‘Ol Bam-Boo’, ‘Toot Sweets’, the haircut scene and the sinister child catcher!”

Performances start at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

The stage show is based on the classic 1968 movie version of Ian Fleming’s children’s book.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Picture by Peter Mould

It’s a family-friendly tale that follows eccentric inventor Caractacus Potts, his girlfriend (Truly Scrumptious), his kids and their amazing flying car as they try to outwit the wicked Baron Bomburst.

Find out more about the show here.

Call the box office on 01424 462288 or purchase tickets online.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Picture by Peter Mould

