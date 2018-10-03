Celebrating the birth of teen culture with Mozart opera in Battle Festival

There will be a family friendly performance of Mozart’s Magic Flute as part of Battle Festival on Sunday October 7 at Battle Memorial Hall from 3pm.

This is a unique and accessible adaptation of one of the most popular operas, set in 1950s London and celebrating the birth of teen culture.

Opera Anywhere has been bringing approachable, informal and inspired performances featuring some of today’s finest young singers to audiences since 2000.

Tickets cost adult £20, under-18 £5, available from battlefestival.co.uk and from Rother Books & The Crafty Norman in Battle High Street.

