Catch young talent of Mad Fish in Annie this weekend

Mad Fish is staging its fifth full scale musical Annie at the Izzard Theatre, Bexhill College, with performances on Friday April 26 and Saturday April 27.

The popular musical features over 50 local young performers.

Mad Fish director Emma Burnett said: “Some of our talented young cast have appeared in Les Miserables, West End, Oliver UK Tour, The Sound of Music UK & World Tour and the UK Tour of Joseph. Annie is such a fun uplifting musical for all the family to enjoy, with some songs that everyone will know such as Tomorrow, Maybe and You’re Never Fully Dressed Without A Smile. It’s hard not to come away singing the songs and feeling happy. Tickets are selling well but we do have a few available for every performance at the moment.”

Tickets cost £15 for adults and £12.50 for under-12s can be bought online at the Mad Fish Stage School website or at HOLA Coffee shop on Western Road. Bexhill.

