Brede hosts charity First World War Singalong

A fun First World War Singalong will be held at St George’s Church, Brede on Saturday, October 27, 7pm.

The event is being held to raise funds for The Royal British Legion ‘Thank you’ appeal.

The theme is well known First World War songs.

Led by Gary Marriott, Duncan Reid and friends and the evening will include many well known songs, including Pack up your troubles’, ‘It’s a long way to Tipperary’, and ‘All the nice girls love a sailor’.

Tickets £12 each, include a glass of wine and an authentic First World War meal.

There will also be a raffle with many donated prizes.

All proceeds from the raffle and the evening will go to The Royal British Legion.

A spokesperson said: “Why not come and dress up in First World War fashion and support this very worthy charity.”

For tickets call 01424 882412/883122 or 751165.

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer Series paper by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer Series paper simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)