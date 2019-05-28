Book set in Hastings Old Town, The Keepers of Hearts is launched

A magical book, that is set in Hastings Old Town in the 1850’s, was officially launched by the local author and illustrator at The Fishermen’s Museum on Saturday, May 18.

The Keepers of Hearts tells the story of young Jack and his magical journey to find the sea faeries of Rock-a-Nore and mend his mother’s broken heart.

Sarah Corrie and Bethany Sarah Hyde who helped create the first line of the story 'Nobody knows where, nobody know where, nobody knows where we hide'.. SUS-190528-120227001

Author, Sarah Corrie, captivated the audience by presenting two recitals of the story.

Combining rhyme and song Sarah gave her recital from aboard the museum’s iconic lugger Enterprise RX 278 fishing boat.

Sarah said: “It was a real privilege to tell the story from the boat, knowing it has been to sea to fish and the hardships it must have seen.

“When Jack’s father drowns at the beginning of the book, it is very sad, but the story shows how grief and loss can be overcome, when time is taken to heal.”

Sarah’s niece, Bethany Sarah Hyde, helped create the first line of the story, “Nobody knows where, nobody know where, nobody knows where we hide’.

Claire Fletcher’s stunning illustrations are on the cover and throughout the book. She says the launch was a wonderful event.

“I loved seeing children and adults enthralled as they listened to Sarah,” she said.

“We had lots of fun meeting everyone.,and we donated ten percent of the sales on the day to the museum (£68).”

opies of the book are available at Old Town venues: The Crown; Made in Hasting; Hare and Hawthorn.

A window display will be at Made in Hastings from June 10. Sarah and Claire will sign copies.

Illustrations from the book are exhibited at The Crown until Friday, May 31.