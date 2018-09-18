Blooming great autumn flower show

The Crowhurst and District Horticultural Society’s Autumn Flower show was deemed to be a blooming great success, attracting around 200 entries.

The annual event, held at Crowhurst Village Hall last Saturday (September 15) also drew a large crowd of visitors eager to see the stunning blooms, vegetables, photographs and craftwork on display.

Alan Humphrey, Treasurer and membership secretary Crowhurst and District Horticultural Society says he was pleased with how successful the show had been. “It was very pretty and well supported,” he said.

“It really was a great day. There were nearly 200 entries overall. The colours and scents of this season were in abundance. Most of the classes were well supported and included Flowers/Floral Art, Vegetables, Cookery, Honey, Eggs, Flowers, (the Dahlias being really spectacular!) Children’s entries, the local Wi (who made amazing Hedgehogs from books) the Brownies and Playgroup who all did us proud.

“Thank you so much to all of you who entered, visited or helped on the day and the judges.

“It was a great success. We were really pleased and thankful to all who made this day possible. Thank you!”

The society’s next event is a free talk on Wild Flower Meadows by the famous local naturalist and photographer Dr John Feltwell. The event will be held in Crowhurst Village Hall on October 3, 8.15pm. Alan said: “This should be a really great evening. All are welcome.”

The society are appealing for donations for their fundraising Autumn Jumble Sale at the village hall on October 27, 9.30am. Proceeds from the sale go towards the society’s shows. Donations can be collected after October 16 by calling Alan on 07870525441 or deliver direct to the hall between 8-9am on October 27.

www.crowhurst horticultural.org.uk

Autumn Show Trophies Eleanor Haigh Trophy (most points in show) Ivan Luck

Peter Oliver Trophy (the best horticultural exhibit) Jim Bingham

N.D.S Silver Medal Card (best exhibit in Dahlia classes) Jim Bingham

N.D.S Bronze Medal Card (runner-up exhibit in Dahlia classes) Jim Bingham

Jean Watmore Cup (best exhibit in floral classes) Jo Crouch

Reg Mewett Trophy (best collection of vegetables on a tray) Ivan Luck

The Hunters Hill Trophy (best harvest basket) Tim Knaggs

Margaret Apps Trophy (most points in cookery and preserves classes) Francis Harrison

Roy Wilson Children’s Trophy (most points in year’s combined children’s classes) Megan Collopy-Smith

Peter Woolley Memorial Trophy (most points in year’s combined photographic classes) Alan Humphrey

