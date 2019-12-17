Bittersweet, euphoric pop from Piroshka at The Piper

Indie supergroup Piroshka is at The Piper in Norman Road, Saint Leonards-on-sea, on Friday, December 20 (8pm).

A spokesperson said: “Piroshka is the Hungarian expression for Little Red Riding Hood, and gives a subtle nod to a certain red hairdo that stood out in the 1990s Brit-guitar-pop scene. It’s also the alter ego of four notable talents – Miki Berenyi (Lush), KJ ‘Moose’ McKillop (Moose), Mick Conroy (Modern English) and Justin Welch (Elastica). Making gorgeous bittersweet, euphoric pop that is much more than the sum of the four parts, Piroshka’s music combines physical force with sublime delicacy and lyrics that reflect the brutal times we are currently living under.”

Tickets cost £10 (plus booking fee via DICE) or £12 cash on the door.

The band will be supported by soprano and songwriter Eva Katharina. Austerity Records’ Winter Gardens will be opening this Christmas Special with some ethereal shoegaze.

Visit www.thepiper.club

