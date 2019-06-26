Bhangra-rock band Kissmet headline St Leonards Festival

Hot weather, free entertainment, good food and music are expected to attract around 10,000 people to the St Leonards Festival this Saturday (June 29).

The free family day is based in Warrior Square Gardens with a street market on Kings Road.

The festival is headlined at 5pm by Bhangra-rock fusion band Kissmet, supported by Eat Global.

With a wide international following, Kissmet are playing at St Leonards Festival on their way to perform at Glastonbury Festival later the same day.

“Kissmet are an amazing band,” said Mandy Curtis of Sussex events company 18 Hours, which produces St Leonards Festival 2019. “Their infectious energy, gusto and sheer talent have audiences bouncing around with huge smiles on their faces.”

Hastings Mayor Nigel Sinden and Council Leader Peter Chowney will welcome festival-goers at 12pm.

People can then warm up with a live Zumba session (12.10pm), followed by performances from Buzz Performing Arts, Gizmo Kids and Silver Swans at 12.40pm, as well as shows by Enoch the Partyman (1pm), Oksana and the Midnight Cats (1.35pm), the Boathouse Signing Choir and the Bangladeshi Community (2pm).

A ‘Colours of St Leonards’ parade along the seafront at 3pm includes Sussex drumming and community groups and culminates in a drumming circle in Warrior Square. If you’d like to make a shaker or something to carry and join the parade, Hastings Borough Council’s Play team will be running carnival parade workshops in Warrior Gardens, as will Paisley and Friends on Kings Road.

Visit www.stleonardsfestival.org for the full programme.