Best pantomimes in Sussex 2019
It’s nearly pantomime season - oh yes it is - and Sussex has a great variety of the family fun and festive shows on offer this year.
Here is our pick of the best - and our full round-up
The Wizard of Oz is on at the Alexandra Theatre, Belmont Street, Bognor Regis from December 11 2019 to January 4 2020. Picture by youreventphotography.uk
youreventphotography.uk
Peter Pan is being performed at The Capitol, North Street, Horsham from December 13 2019 to January 5 2020. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.
JPIMedia Resell
Jack & The Beanstalk will be performed at the Devonshire Park Theatre, Compton Street, Eastbourne from December 6 2019 to January 12 2020.
Dick Whittington is on at the Hawth Theatre, Hawth Avenue, Crawley from December 6 2019 to January 5 2020.
Paul Clapp
