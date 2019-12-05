Cinderella is on at the Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing from November 29 2019 to January 5 2020. Alan Stockdale

Best pantomimes in Sussex 2019

It’s nearly pantomime season - oh yes it is - and Sussex has a great variety of the family fun and festive shows on offer this year.

Here is our pick of the best

The Wizard of Oz is on at the Alexandra Theatre, Belmont Street, Bognor Regis from December 11 2019 to January 4 2020. Picture by youreventphotography.uk
Peter Pan is being performed at The Capitol, North Street, Horsham from December 13 2019 to January 5 2020. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.
Jack & The Beanstalk will be performed at the Devonshire Park Theatre, Compton Street, Eastbourne from December 6 2019 to January 12 2020.
Dick Whittington is on at the Hawth Theatre, Hawth Avenue, Crawley from December 6 2019 to January 5 2020.
