Ben Hur at Stables Theatre, Hastings: A small-scale epic tale

Ben Hur by Patrick Barlow tells a truly epic story at Stables Theatre, Hastings, from Friday, July 19, to Saturday, July 27.

The show starts at 7.30pm on each date. Tickets cost £13.50 for adults, £10.50 for under 18s and £8.50 for members.

Ben Hur. Peter Mould Photography

They are available at the Stables Theatre Box office. Call 01424 423221 or visit www.stablestheatre.co.uk.

A spokesperson said: “They said it was unachievable! They said it couldn’t be done!

“But now the greatest book ever penned is brought to the stage by a team of just four actors, turning the stables theatre into probably one of the most authentic versions of Ancient Rome ever seen.”

“Ben Hur is the epic story of Judah Ben Hur who incurs the wrath of a childhood friend, now Roman tribune. Although forced into slavery on a galley ship and compelled to witness the cruel persecution of his family, he survives, harbouring dreams of vengeance.

Ben Hur. Peter Mould Photography

“This comedy is a play of two worlds: the world of Daniel Veil’s Theatre collective who are battling the odds to put the play on and the story of Ben Hur. When the two collide is where both worlds become one.”

Director David Sismore said: “It’s a play full of challenges the idea of just four actors playing numerous roles and the sheer epic scale of the play is both exciting and frightening, but who wouldn’t love the opportunity to bring this amazing play to the Stables Theatre.

“We have an amazing cast in Peter Miller, Rob Dye, Rich Keeble and Joanna Flay, and we hope that everyone comes to the show and enjoys the journey. Just these four actors perform one of the greatest stories ever told, complete with stunning combat, chariot races, sea battles and a Roman orgy.”

Also at Stables Theatre

Adele & The Divas is the Stables’ live music event on Monday, July 29 (7.30pm).

Helen Ward-Jackson performs the soulful sounds of Adele and many other diva vocalists, from Etta James to Celine Dion.

This will be a laid-back acoustic set from a singer who is widely regarded as the most accurate tribute to Adele around.

Tickets cost £15 for adults, £12 for under 18s and £12 for Stables Theatre members.

