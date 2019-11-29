Bede’s musician Daisy performs with London Mozart Players

Daisy Noton, seasoned flautist and Lower Sixth pupil at Bede’s Senior School, is set to join the London Mozart Players at the Opus Theatre, Hastings, on Saturday, November 30.

This is the LMP’s first concert in their year-long residency at the venue, and in a bid to showcase the best young classical talent, it will also include a piano concerto performed by BBC Young Musician of the Year 2018 winner Lauren Zhang.

Daisy said: “I am so excited to have been given the opportunity to play alongside the LMP. I remember winning the London Mozart Players’ Prize at the Croydon Festival when I was younger and being given free tickets to one of their performances at the Fairfield Halls. It is therefore a dream come true to be able to perform a concerto with them!”

This concert is the finale of an exciting month for Daisy, who also celebrates performing to an audience of 1,200 at Homelink’s 20th Anniversary Gala at Glyndebourne earlier this month, and being accepted into the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain for the third year in a row.

The National Youth Orchestra is made up of 164 teenage musicians who are involved in performing in a range of concerts across the country, as well as taking part in leadership training workshops and running mentoring sessions.

Robert Scamardella, director of music at Bede’s, said: “Daisy plays the flute with genuine flair and grace, and I am constantly impressed by her dedication to music and talent. She has truly blossomed in her time with us, and is a real pleasure to teach. Many congratulations to Daisy for all of her fantastic achievements; they are very well deserved, and I know that she will continue to achieve great things in music at Bede’s and beyond.”

The concert at the Opus Theatre starts at 7pm. Tickets cost £5-£30 from www.eventbrite.co.uk.

