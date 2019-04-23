Battle Light Opera back on stage with The Producers

Battle Light Opera Group presents The Producers at Battle Memorial Hall, from May 8-11.

The group won a prestigious NODA Award for Musical Excellence for last year’s production of Made In Dagenham, and in keeping with that high standard, is now performing Mel Brooks’ hilarious musical.

Failing producer Max Bialystock and his accountant, Leo Bloom, scam a group of elderly women out of their nest eggs by convincing them to invest in a horrendously offensive Third Reich-themed musical secretly intended to bomb the moment it opens.

But when high-brow Broadway audiences mistakenly assume Springtime For Hitler is a satire, Bialystock finds himself with the critical acclaim that has long eluded him - and the biggest hit of his career.

Directed by Bob Murray, with assistance by Henri Hayler, choreography by Abigaile Doherty and MD Daniel Goodger. Book on www.ticketsource.co.uk.

