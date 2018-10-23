Autumn beach clean appeal for volunteers

Volunteers of all ages are invited to take part in the Surfers Against Sewage Autumn Beach Clean, which is being held at Winchelsea Beach, this Sunday (October 28).

Organiser of the event, Andy Dinsdale (Strandliner) says the Surfers Against Sewage Autumn Beach Clean has long been a staple of every ocean enthusiast’s diary. “This year we are moving inland to our rivers for the first time,” he said. “We want to tackle the problem of pollution further upstream and highlight the direct link between all UK towns, villages and cities and the ocean around us.

“The scale of this clean - the biggest across the UK – will provide us with vital data to inform the Governments decisions on a new deposit return scheme. We will be able to specifically show the range of bottles and cans ending up polluting our islands, which need to be included in a new scheme.”

Last Monday (October 22) Andy and his team tackled the River Rother, cleaning a stretch starting at Monk-Bretton Bridge, New Road, Rye.

This Saturday’s beach clean at Winchelsea Beach will start with volunteers meeting in the car park (next to the toilets) at the end of Dogs Hill Road (TN36 4LX) at 3pm.

Andy added: “Each event starts with a briefing as it is important to identify and record what is found along the river banks and the beach. This data can help influence Governmental decisions.

“It can be very surprising the source of much of the rubbish found in these locations.

“Please be prepared for whatever the weather will be on the day but sturdy footwear is important. We shall provide gloves and litter pickers.

“Beach and estuary cleans are very sociable and fun events, doing something which is locally and nationally important whilst leaving the areas cleaner for wildlife and humans to use.”

For more information visit the event pages on Rye Bay Beachcombing on Facebook, or email Andy at: strandliner@me.com