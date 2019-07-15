Aswad, General Levy, Dawn Penn and more at The Hastings Reggae Festival 2019

The Hastings Reggae Festival takes place on Saturday, July 27, this year at The Oval.

The huge, family-friendly event welcomes an incredible selection of the genre’s finest talent.

There will be a stage of international reggae, dancehall, dub and jungle artists, as well as a selection of ‘reggae food’ provided by a variety of market vendors.

A spokesperson said: “With a specially crafted children’s entertainment zone (including kids reggae disco, inflatables, rides and more), Hastings Reggae Festival is sure to welcome a wide selection of guests to the sun-soaked location, with festivities running all the way from 12pm through to 11pm at night.

“The line-up for the event will include performances from iconic soul and reggae group Aswad, who will deliver a dynamic live show to the people of Hastings. With fast-rising Bristolian Gardna and legendary ragga MC General Levy joining the all-star ensemble, Jamaican innovator Lee ‘Scratch Perry’ will also deliver his Caribbean tones to the Sussex shores with an eagerly anticipated live show.

“Rounding off the billing will be a performance from West London MC Solo Banton, ‘No No No’ singer Dawn Penn and a full live show from Trojan Sound System – the legendary collective of selecta (Daddy Ad) and vocalists who recently performed at iconic London venue Alexandra Palace. Support on the day will be provided by DJ Rankin, with a very special guest still to be announced.”

Click here to purchase tickets from the official link.

