Young local dancers will shine on the DLWP stage

Children from local dance schools will perform in the same concert as a fully professional dance troupe from Japan during this year’s International Composers Festival. More than 100 school children will be taking part.

Dancing Around The World will feature six specially commissioned Symphonic Dances by international composers which reflect musical traditions around the globe.

Eastbourne Academy of Dancing and The Diana Freedman School Of Dance in Bexhill will perform in the first half of the concert, which will take place at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill on Sunday September 23 at 4pm.

The second half will be taken up by the world premiere of a specially commissioned ballet by the Japanese composer Nobuya Monta called The Crane’s Wife, based on a Japanese fairy tale. It has been choreographed by Mayu Uesugi and will be performed by the Niconomiel Dance Company.

