The intimate and unseen images of our rock history

Lucy Bell gallery in Norman Road, St Leonards, launches new show Contacts this coming weekend.

This is a unique exhibition of rare and never-seen-before contact sheets by some of the world’s greatest music photographers.

The contact sheet is the photographer’s first look at what they have captured on camera, an unedited sequence of negatives or roll of film which provides the behind-the-scenes variations of an image.

Contacts gives an intimate glimpse into a photographer’s working process and editing choices and shares the candid, unseen moments of rock history.

The exhibition includes prints of David Bowie, Bob Dylan, Bob Marley, Oasis, Joy Division, Iggy Pop and Tom Waits. These were taken by renowned photographers such as Jill Furmanovsky, Michael Putland, Carinthia West, Andrew Catlin, Matt Anker, Michael Putland and Brian Duffy.

Contacts runs from April 7 until May 17.