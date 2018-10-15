The heart and soul of artist’s work

Local artist Nick Hill, who donates money from the sale of his works to charity, presents a solo show entitled Same Man in a Waiting Room at the Zoom Arts gallery, Warrior Square station, St Leonards on Sea October 28 to November 3, 10-5pm.

The exhibition, which features past and recent watercolours, is the first of three shows Nick has lined up for the next few weeks. Over the past few years Nick has raised thousands of pounds from the sale of his art work for various charities, including Mind.

Abstract Tree by Nick Hill SUS-181015-110437001

His second show is at Oscar’s Eatery, Warrior Square, throughout November. The exhibition is entitled Red Right Hand, taken from a song by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds of which Nick says he is a big fan. “It will consist of mainly new mixed media paintings on canvas in my own idiosyncratic style: surreal, darkly humorous, psychedelic and at times dream-like,” he said. “The subjects vary from literature, mythology, images of the south of France where I grew up, along with some vaguely abstract images which are a bit of a departure for me but which I have enjoyed creating. I’m pushing my envelope slightly with these new works but they remain indelibly pieces that come straight from my heart and my soul. It’s been great to get back into expressing myself artistically of late despite realising all the time how much I had been missing it.”

Nick’s third show (Shared with Zoom colleagues, Sheryl Hall and Chris Dredge) with the theme of B movies, is at the Zoom gallery from November 10. Nick added; “As ever I use my art as a coping method for depression and tend to lose myself in the moment whilst I am painting. I tend to find peace and tranquillity to some extent while I am creating and manage to face my demons at the same time.”