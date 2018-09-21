Sussex bonfire night guide

The Sussex bonfires have been hosted for more than 300 years and, although the historical significance of the evening has somewhat faded, Britain still glows with bonfires and burning effigies of Guy Fawkes, with fireworks shooting across the night.

Here is our handy list of the bonfires taking place across Sussex this autumn, so you can wrap up warm, grab a sparkler and join in.

Burgess Hill

Saturday, September 29

The hard work has already started and preparations are underway for the Burgess Hill Bonfire spectacular 2018.

This event is free but donations are warmly welcomed and will be given to support local charities.

www.burgesshillbonfiresociety.co.uk

www.midsussextimes.co.uk/news/get-ready-for-burgess-hill-bonfire-night-celebrations-1-8625011

Eastbourne

Saturday, October 6. 7.30pm to 9pm.

Eastbourne Bonfire Society stages a colourful procession along the seafront with a giant bonfire and firework display as the finale. Part of the local bonfire tradition sees it attract other regional societies to the procession. Everyone is welcome.

www.eastbournebonfiresociety.com

Selsey

Saturday October 13

Selsey Fireworks is organised by a committee of local volunteers and expertly directed by Selstar of Selsey, which coordinates it to music, following a chosen theme. This years music theme is Cops and Robbers.

Facilities include a massive fun fair, a large bonfire, live music, and plenty of food stalls.

Fore more informations, visit

www.selseyfireworks.co.uk

Hastings

Saturday, October 13. Procession begins from White Rock at 7.15pm.

The event is free to attend and money collected on the night is for local charities. Details of road closures can be found on the Hastings Bonfire Society website.

www.hbbs.info

Northiam

The procession will start at 7.30pm from the Bonfire Field and go as far as the Muddy Duck before turning round and returning to the field, passing the church on the way.

Entrance to the field costs £1, and the bonfire will be lit at 8.30pm.

See the website for details of road closures and parking restrictions.

www.northiambonfiresociety.co.uk/bonfire-night

Hailsham

Saturday, October 20.

This years Guy Fawkes and Festival of Fire Celebrations will be held in Hailsham Town Centre between 7.30pm and midnight.

www.hailshambonfire.org.uk

Neville

Saturday, October 20. 6pm.

This will involve two torchlit processions, accompanied by several bands. The society’s grand tableau will be pulled through the streets of the Nevill Estate, Lewes.

The society will then process up to the firesite, on Landport Bottom, where it will light the bonfire. Following an address by clergy, it will then light up the Sussex night sky through the destruction of the effigies, tableau and a final grand firework display.

A third, and final, procession will head back to headquarters where they will sing bonfire prayers.

www.njbs.co.uk

Ninfield

Saturday, October 20.

Procession and firework display will follow the route of Church Lane onto the Green into Manchester Road, Coombe Lane and Standard Hill, onto the High Street, The Green and back into Church Lane leading onto the Recreation Ground.

At 7.15pm the procession lines up in Church Lane, leaving at 7.30pm. The fire will be lit, followed by the fireworks display.

www.visit1066country.com/whats-on/events/ninfield-bonfire-night-p1606581

Seaford

Saturday, October 20.

The procession will be departing from the White Lion Seaford at 7.15pm.

www.seafordbonfiresociety.co.uk

Isfield and Little Horsted

The road will be closed from 6:45pm to 8pm between the junction of Horsted Lane/Station Road and Isfield Place.

The procession starts from the ICE field at 7pm and the bonfire will be lit at 8.15pm

isfieldpc.org.uk/files/general/road%20closure%20leaflet%2017.pdf

Ewhurst Green and Staplecross

Saturday, October 27.

At 7pm the procession will form outside the Cross Inn, followed by the lighting of the bonfire at 8.30pm and the grand firework display at 9pm. Admission is £1.

The society prides itself on the family-friendly nature of their event – but it is nevertheless a traditional Sussex torchlit procession and firework display – by its nature, it is loud, noisy, and can be frightening if you are not used to it.

See the society website for road closures and where to park.

www.esbs.org.uk/bonfire-night-visitor-information

Littlehampton

Saturday, October 27.

Littlehampton’s famous bonfire celebrations regularly attract large crowds to witness the spectacular torchlight processions, mammoth bonfire and seafront firework display.

There will be temporary road closures and prohibited parking throughout the day and evening, more information can be found on the website.

www.littlehamptonbonfiresociety.co.uk/home/4578930051

Horsham Sports Club

Saturday, October 27

Gates will open at 5pm giving everyone enough time to enjoy the fair, food stalls and atmosphere, with the fireworks commencing at 7.30pm.

500 early bird tickets are available from £5, standard price tickets (advance) are £7, on the gate tickets (if available) are £10. Children under five go free.

All tickets can be purchased from Horsham Sports Club office or bar in Cricketfield Road, Horsham, or M&J News in East Street, Horsham or by using the sports club website www.horshamsportsclub.com (a small online booking fee will apply). Regular updates will be posted on Facebook @Horshamfireworksnight

www.horshamsportsclub.com

Battle

Saturday, November 3.

A free non-ticketed event hosted by the Battel Bonfire Boyes. All donations given on the night to official street collectors goes to help local charities and good causes.

There are events running throughout the day, with the procession at 7pm, the bonfire being lit at 9pm and fireworks start at 9.30pm. The event will end at around 10pm.

There will be no parking as this is a small town with limited spaces, and road closures can be found on the society’s website.

www.battelbonfire.co.uk/2018/Bonfire/Bonfire.php

Horsham Rugby Club

Saturday, November 3.

Gates open at 5pm with the main display running at 8pm. This gives visitors plenty of time to enjoy the music, food stalls, hog roast and fairground rides.

Tickets cost £5 in advance or £7 on the night for a single and £20 advance/£25 on the night for a family of five. Under fives go free. Advance tickets must be bought before October 15.

The display is at Horsham Rugby Club, Hammerpond Road, Horsham, RH13 6PJ.

www.horshamrufc.com/news/horsham-rugby-club-bonfire-fireworks-2347846.html

Newick

Saturday, November 3

This year Newick Bonfire Night will include several elements commemorating the 100th anniversary of the end of the great war.

Newick Bonfire Society will also be organising a torch lit procession and lighting of the beacon on The Green on Sunday, November 11 at 6.30pm

www.newickbonfire.com

Brighton

Brighton Racecourse

Sunday November 4, gates open at 6pm and display begins at 7.30pm.

There will be fairground rides for the children before the display, and refreshments will be available.

Admission prices will be £10 for adults and £5 for children under 16.

Family tickets are available for two adults and two children at £25.

www.visitbrighton.com/whats-on/brighton-lions-fireworks-display-p1633311

Icklesham

Robin Hood Bonfire Night

Sunday, November 4.

Procession starts from 5.40pm from the village hall in Workhouse Lane, bonfire at 6.20pm, fireworks from approximately 6.40pm.

Entry costs £3, under 12s £2, all profits will go to charity.

There will be fairground rides, a licenced bar, and a hog roast.

www.visit1066country.com/whats-on/events/robin-hood-bonfire-night-p1488741

Lewes

Monday, November 5.

The first of the many processions starts at 5.10 pm and the last ends around midnight.

There will be road closures all evening and night all around the Sussex routes into Lewes, starting from about 2pm, and the main procession routes will be out of bounds for car parking.

No trains will call at Lewes, Falmer, Glynde or Southease from 5pm on November 5 until the first timetabled trains on the morning of November 6.

www.lewesbonfirecelebrations.com

Lindfield

Monday, November 5.

The evening of the free to attend celebration starts with a fancy dress competition at the King Edward Hall. This is followed by a torch light procession around Lindfield, which heads onto the common for the reading of the Bonfire Prayer and the lighting of the bonfire. The evening finishes with the grand firework display.

Approximate timings and road closure details can be found on their website.

www.lindfieldbonfiresociety.co.uk/index.php/events/this-years-bonfire

Rye

Saturday, November 10.

Rye Bonfire Night is organised by the Rye Bonfire Society who run the fireworks display.

The fireworks are launched from the far side of where the fishing fleet moor, good vantage points include the salts, Hilders cliff, the cricket pitch and the back of the Queens pub as well as the Monckbretton bridge area.

All streets on the processional route in Rye town centre will be closed to traffic from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

www.ryebonfire.co.uk

South Heighton

Saturday, November 10.

The procession will form up near the Flying Fish in Denton, moving off at approximately 6.30pm. It will stop outside the Hampden Arms for a short period before reforming and carrying on down the hill to the firesite at South Heighton recreation ground. Fireworks will go off at approximately 8pm. Entrance costs £4 for adults, and accompanied under 18s free (up to three per adult).

www.southheighton.org/bonfire/nov2018

Robertsbridge

Saturday, November 17.

The procession sets off from Station Road, ending at the recreation ground where the enormous bonfire will be followed by fireworks.

Don’t leave until you’ve watched the explosion of this year’s controversial effigy - top secret until Saturday afternoon. Look out for the Robertsbridge Bonfire Society in the procession - they’re the ones dressed as monks.

www.visit1066country.com/whats-on/events/robertsbridge-bonfire-night-p641171

