Plastics and rubbish from our shoreline in new show

St Leonard’s resident Emma Ridout spent summer on a daily beach clean along the seafront of Hastings and St Leonards.

A minute portion of her “catastrophic haul” can be seen at in a new and innovative exhibition at 9, Kings Road, St Leonards, from Saturday October 13 until November 3.

Visitors will see fishing line, plastic bottles, lids, cigarette butts, toys, babies dummies, crisp packets, food wrapping, cans and coffee cups channelled into pictures, sculptures and photographs.

The main intention of this show is to raise awareness, educate and amuse; there will be interactive activities for youngsters, with sustainable wooden badges awarded for litter picked.

